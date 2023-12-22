Edmonds Police warn school community about man who followed ballet students and entered Edmonds school

Surveillance photo as published by David Rose Q13 An Edmonds Police investigation that began in October led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Edmonds man for 4th degree Assault with Sexual Motivation. An Edmonds Police investigation that began in October led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Edmonds man for 4th degree Assault with Sexual Motivation.





The suspect was arrested at the Frances Anderson Community Center in the Edmonds Bowl and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.





He was released and potentially will be charged with a misdemeanor.





Edmonds Police statement:





'Additional investigation and new information have made it clear that the community should be aware of this incident.





"The investigation began on October 9th of this year when the suspect approached and lingered amongst a youth ballet class that had just released the dancers into the hallway.





'The juvenile victim entered the dressing room, and the suspect followed behind her, closing the door behind them. He committed a non-injury misdemeanor assault of touching the child, but investigators determined that there was also evidence of sexual motivation.





'The suspect was also observed walking toward a group of juvenile dancers waiting in the hallway. He stood next to them as they knelt on the ground. He then quickly dropped to his knees and put his face down next to one of the juvenile’s feet as if sniffing them.





'Police were notified, responded, reviewed surveillance footage, and initiated an investigation. EPD detectives were also involved with the case. As a result, probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect for Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault 4 with Sexual Motivation.





'Information was distributed to the staff of the Frances Anderson Center, and EPD proactively began a search for the suspect. On October 17, 2023, the suspect returned to the Frances Anderson Center and was recognized by employees. EPD officers responded within minutes and located him outside of a classroom area.





'He was arrested without incident and transported to Edmonds PD, where he declined to speak with detectives. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. After a prosecutor review, the charges were amended to include the misdemeanor only. The suspect has since been released pending the judicial process."



