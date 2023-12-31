Wildlife Wednesday Speaker Series: European Green Crabs and Puget Sound

Sponsored by the King County Library System

Join a six-part series of talks on Urban Wildlife featuring speakers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Learn about the fascinating species that live in our area, how they thrive and what we can do to live alongside wildlife.





Sometimes it just takes one species to completely change an environment. For Washington, that could be the invasive European green crab.





Join WDFW European Green Crab Outreach Specialist Jessica Ostfeld in exploring why Washingtonians are worried about the European green crab, what we are doing to protect our state and how we all can help protect our waterways from invasive species.







Upcoming Events

February 7, 6:30pm Amphibians in the City with Max Lambert (WDFW)

March 6, 6:30pm Beavers all around with Shawn Behling (WDFW)

April 3, 6:30pm Owls Abound with Emilie Kohler (WDFW)

May 1, talk at 6pm, birding begins at 6:30pm Urban Bird-watching Workshop with Kelsey Hansen (WDFW)







