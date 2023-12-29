Holiday on the Docks: Christmas lights at the Edmonds Marina

There's something about lights on the water that is always very special. Members of the Edmonds Yacht Club decorate their boats for the annual Holiday on the Docks.

This is the annual opportunity for the Yacht Club to team up with the Port of Edmonds to provide a little Holiday brightness in the darkness of late Fall/early Winter. 15 decorated boats move into the Guest Dock area for the month of December.





Move in day was Saturday, December 2nd and move out can be as late as Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Participants receive free moorage and power from the Port while at the guest docks.







