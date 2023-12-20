Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Services Coordinator
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$53,953 - $72,525 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our next Facility Services Coordinator at our Northwest Region (NWR) Regional Headquarters in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle.
The NWR Facilities Office supports WSDOT staff and the traveling public by providing safe, inclusive, and practical workplaces and public spaces. As the Facility Services Coordinator, this position supports the NWR Facilities Office’s mission through the support of operational management for primarily the NWR Regional Headquarters building.
This position will also provide regionwide support to the Facilities Office for various activities related to access control, service contracts, WSDOT’s modern work environment initiative, and other related efforts.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment