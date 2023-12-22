Fatality collision on I-5 in Shoreline Thursday shuts down freeway north of NE 175th until midnight

Traffic back up from NB I-5 closure

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Shoreline Police report that the Major Crimes and Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit (MARR) is investigating a fatality collision on I-5 northbound in Shoreline.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked in Shoreline from NE 175th to NE 205th. In addition, NE 185th was closed from 5th to 8th NE.





State patrol, medical aid, incident response and fire aid were on scene.



Traffic was diverted off northbound I-5 at NE 175th St.



The incident was first reported at 6:30pm and the lanes were reopened at midnight.





