Mountlake Terrace man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Saturday, December 30, 2023
The MLTNews.com has published a detailed story about a local man who has been arrested as a participant in the January 6 Capitol riots.
34 year old Matthew Stickney was photographed in restricted areas of the Capitol on January 6. FBI built the case against him using records from two cell phones he carried, airplane tickets, text messages, and internet searches.
On Dec. 24, he searched for and viewed the webpage for the Hilton Garden Inn in Washington, D.C. and “How do I take my gun with me on a flight?” Followed by “Is weed legal in D.C.?” on Dec. 27.As Jan. 6 approached, Stickney viewed the webpage for the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Washington, D.C. as well as searching if he could bring a gas mask, walkie-talkies, and a knife on a plane.After the Capitol riot, Stickney searched for — Hands burning from pepper spray. Jan. 6
The FBI concluded in its warrant request that Stickney knowingly entered and remained in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so. Further, he knowingly did so to “impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”
