LFP Police Activity in November 2023
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 430 incidents in November.
- Traffic Events 226
- Questionable Activity 56
- Walk Through 56
- Alarm 18
- Theft 17
- Traffic Collision 15
- Welfare Check 11
- Mental/Emotional 8
- Disturbance 7
- Noise Complaint 6
- Violation of Order 5
- MV Prowl 5
Notable Incidents:
- Officers were dispatched to a subject who called 911 to report he had been driving drunk, crashed his car, and needed help getting his car “unstuck”. After failing field sobriety tests officers took the subject into custody for DUI and impounded his vehicle.
- Over several days officers received multiple calls from a subject with severe mental health issues. The subject repeatedly called 911 making threats and attempting to report things that were not happening. The subject was referred to a crisis responder (RCR) for possible assistance. Subject has threatened to shoot officers in the past.
- Officers responded to a welfare check request. The caller reported he was out of town and unable to reach her partner at home. The partner was reported to have a history of drug use and suicidal ideations. There were also 4 dogs inside the residence. Officers were able to observe a subject slumped over inside the residence, however they were unable to access the building due to the aggressive animals. The officers were able to see that the subject was obviously deceased. Animal control arrived and took custody of the dogs. The medical examiner determined the subject likely died from a drug overdose.
- Officers were dispatched to a male subject walking down the middle of 178th yelling and blocking traffic. Officers located the described subject who was then walking on the sidewalk. The subject refused to stop and speak with officers.
- Officers assisted the fire department with a subject at the Kidney Center who stated he had not taken his antipsychotic medication and was hallucinating. The caller reported that the subject was also confused and combative. Officers stood by while the fire department assisted the subject.
- Officers were dispatched to a shoplift report at Albertsons. Store employees reported a male subject stole a donut from the bakery case and a pack of powdered donuts from the aisle. The subject became angry when confronted after leaving the store without paying. When the officers arrived, the subject continued to yell that he had not stolen any donuts. Officers clearly observed a large amount of powdered sugar on the subject’s clothing. The subject was arrested for theft 3rd.
- Officers responded to a strong-arm robbery at Taco Bell. A male subject drove up to the drive thru window, shoved the employee out of the way and grabbed the register. The victim was unable to provide a license plate or description.
- Officers responded to an exposing at a condominium complex. The victim reported a male subject exposed himself to her outside her front window. The male (Amazon delivery driver) stated he did not see the subject observing him and he was only urinating. Case sent to prosecutor for review.
- Subject called stating her family member was intoxicated, lying out on the front porch, and refusing to come inside. Officers arrived and were immediately cussed out by the extremely intoxicated subject. Aid was called to check on the subject and determine if she could stay home with her level of intoxication. The subject was cleared by aid and assisted into the residence by the officers she was then attempting to hug.
- An employee at ARCO reported a male subject pulled a knife on him when told not to smoke on the property. The suspect fled prior to PD arrival. The employee did not want to press charges, only wanted the police to know.
- Officers responded to three suspicious subjects at Ross. One suspect was observed attempting to shoplift, one subject was passed out after using narcotics and one subject was booked on a warrant. All subjects were trespassed from the mall property.
- Officers received a call at approximately 6:30pm of a subject who had left the Lake Forest Bar & Grill after doing a “dine and dash.” An employee later confirmed that a known suspect with a previous dine and dash history came to the business, then left after not paying an approximate $50 charge. He was identified by the bartender as acting oddly and talking to himself. An officer conducted an area check and located the suspect inside Third Place Books after the suspect made threats to shoot employees with a firearm. As a precaution, the officer drew his duty handgun and requested assistance with a sergeant responding to the store. As both officers-maintained cover and contact with the suspect, the suspect made threats to get a gun and shoot the officers and staff. The suspect said he was going to leave and stood up. When the officers moved to make physical contact with the suspect to prevent flight to the main part of the store, the suspect was taken to the floor. The suspect began to actively resist, including drawing at least one hand under his torso and refusing to show it upon repeated commands to show it. It took both LFP officers as well as three assisting Bothell PD officers to get the suspect into custody. Aid was requested to the station as a precaution, but the suspect cussed out the medics telling them they would die, including calling a female medic a “bitch”. The suspect refused to identify himself and did not have an ID. He was later booked into KCJ for a felony charge for the harassment threats to kill. The suspect was later identified and found to have multiple warrants for his arrest, including a department of corrections escape warrant. The suspect was also identified as an officer safety flag due to a past event when he grabbed the gun on an officer during an arrest. Per the arresting officer, the suspect screamed racial slurs including the “N” word multiple times at the officer during the transport to KCJ.
- That same shift, at 2:15 am, there was a call at 12 Degrees North regarding 8-10 people with guns, including a rifle. This started over a domestic incident, in which a threat of assault was made. This threat caused the involved male to call some friends for assistance, which caused several subjects to show up armed. One subject was wearing a gun belt with gun exposed (however, this is legal), he was also carrying a rifle which he pointed at 3 subjects (which is not legal). Another subject had a concealed gun without a permit (not legal) he also pulled his shirt up and brandished it on others (not legal). Having only two of our LFP officers on duty, Bothell assisted by sending several officers. Eleven subjects were ultimately detained, two were arrested and booked.
- Again, this same evening shift, at 4am (the 2 officers still working the above incident with the incustodies) the Kushery (marijuana dispensary in the north end of city) was burglarized. The reporting party heard glass breaking and voices inside. Bothell officers backed us again. Turned out to be a good burglary but as the officers arrived, the suspect had just fled. They tried calling for K9 to track the subject but after contacting 6 agencies, none were available.
- Albertsons staff observed three individuals entering, splitting up, and walked around the store.The manager witnessed them concealing items, prompting a call to the police. One subject, with an outstanding Mercer Island warrant, revealed felony convictions for residential burglary. Another initially gave a false name but later confessed to having a DOC Felony warrant, leading to his arrest for obstructing and drug possession. Notably, he was previously arrested for Organized Retail Theft on November 9th by Seattle PD. All three received Criminal Trespass Warning letters for the mall.
- Two subjects were seen on video breaking the metal railing off the building and the glass on an exterior door to gain entry. The suspects had a backpack and stuffed as much merchandise as possible in the short time they were there. The inner security gate was not locked when the store employees closed the night before, which assisted the in the suspects gaining entry. AFIS processed the scene and evidence was collected for processing.
- Police responded to a school lockdown triggered by an individual who entered Brookside Elementary School by tailing a parent through the main entrance, unbeknownst to the parent. School staff confronted the individual, who claimed to have a child at the school and provided a child and teacher's name. However, the provided names did not match any students or staff in the building. The situation escalated when the individual confessed his intention to harm the adult he had named. Subsequently, the individual exited the premises, returned to his vehicle, and departed. School staff immediately initiated a lockdown and called 911. Despite the absence of visible weapons and no current evidence suggesting the individual possessed one, officers quickly arrived at the school and began a search of the campus and surrounding areas. All students and uninvolved staff were confirmed to be out of danger throughout the incident. Police maintained a presence at the school until the end of the school day, with extra patrols planned for the following day. Additional information revealed that the subject was experiencing mental or emotional distress and is seeking an individual associated with a massage clinic who owns a red vehicle. The detectives are collaborating with the Shoreline School District to obtain potential video footage. Officers and detectives will continue to follow up on any leads or information gathered in this ongoing investigation.
Report dated 12-15-23
