Shoreline Tool Library to celebrate grand opening on Saturday January 6, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|Shoreline tool library opens January 6, 2024
Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library
SHORELINE – The key to keeping your New Year’s resolution to live more sustainably sits on the shelves of your local library. But a different one than you think.
The new Shoreline Tool Library, offering literally thousands of tools to borrow for free, will celebrate its grand opening from 9am - noon Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the library, 16610 Aurora Ave N, Seattle.
Beginning that day, this valuable community resource will be lending out tools, catering supplies, and much more, plus offering classes, and selling a selection of reused building materials.
“It’s just like a library, but for tools,” said Executive Director Josh Epstein. “We have everything from circular saws to pressure washers. Our focus is on reducing consumption and waste by sharing tools and repairing things that might otherwise go in the trash.”
The Shoreline Tool Library is the second location for parent nonprofit Seattle REconomy, the first being the NE Seattle Tool Library, founded in 2013. These libraries are scattered around Seattle (managed by different organizations) and are a “hidden gem,” according to Epstein.
“I hear so often, ‘I wish I’d known about this sooner!’ ” he said. “My goal is to have people saying, ‘I use the library all the time!’ ”
The libraries function through member donations, though no individual is denied access for lack of funds. Many members donate beyond the suggested amount to support this model.
The Shoreline Tool Library is also supported by generous grants from the WA Department of Ecology, King County Solid Waste, and the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
Learn more about the Shoreline Tool Library and become a member HERE.
Learn more about Seattle REconomy here
