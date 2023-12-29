ShoreLake Arts - Call for Washington made short films
Friday, December 29, 2023
Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.
Approximately 12 films will be selected to participate in the Festival. Those films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater on April 13, 2024.
The best of the best will take home cash prizes and a campy Sasquatch Award!
Each film is to range between 3 - 13 minutes. Submission deadline February 13, 2024.
