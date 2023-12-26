Letter to the Editor: Not everyone appreciates sirens at 9am

Shoreline fire truck Christmas parade

Thank you for reading, and I wish you a pleasant holiday season.



Anne VanderMeer

Shoreline







At just before 9am on Christmas Day, I woke up to the sound of sirens and emergency vehicles, and panicked - I dashed out into the living room to see what was the matter, and was dumbfounded to see some kind of celebratory parade with Santa, blaring Christmas music (which I couldn't hear until it was right in the front of my house). Why the heck would folks think this was a good idea? I understand wanting to celebrate the holiday, but this was terrifying! And the fact that there was no mention of it on the Lake Forest Park city website OR the Shoreline fire department one made it all the more upsetting.I'm not one to be Bah Humbug, but to be awoken by sirens and blaring horns is terrifying - all I could think of was how awful someone's Christmas was going to be, and started having flashbacks to when I had to go to the emergency room at this time last year. My heart is still pounding and I'm shaking a little as I write this. I'm still hearing the horns shrieking across the neighborhood and thinking of other folks with PTSD, pets who panic at loud noises, people who don't celebrate Christmas, new parents with babies, or even just folks who had a late night and are trying to get some sleep. This is the worst Christmas present I've ever received and I wish I could return it.I absolutely hate the idea of being labeled a Grinch here and can understand the playful spirit in which this was done. But to not understand how this might be scary and disruptive - let alone to do so at this hour, with no warning - seems absolutely daft and kind of calls into question the judgement of the leadership that would approve such an action.Seriously, I hate to sound like such a complainer about this, but I'm still having issues calming down. Last year I was in the emergency room until 3am, and I can only imagine how I'd have felt if something like this woke me up then. I count on emergency folks to possess a sense of kindness and consideration in addition to the incredible work they do, and am grateful for their service - but I have to call this out as a terrible choice.