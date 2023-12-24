Dramatic car fire on Ballinger Saturday December 23, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Car fire at Ballinger and 25th Ave NE
Photo by Heather McLaughlin

Thanks to reader Heather McLaughlin for report and photos.

Police officer used fire extinguisher
Photo by Heather McLaughlin

There was a car fire on Ballinger Way and 25th Ave NE at 3pm December 23rd around 2:30pm. Police responded first and the officer emptied an entire fire extinguisher but it did almost nothing. 

Shoreline Fire to the rescue
Photo by Heather McLaughlin

The fire department thankfully arrived next and quickly doused the blaze. No one appears injured. 

Aftermath
Photo by Heather McLaughlin

Traffic was blocked both directions on Ballinger while the fire was extinguished.


