Dramatic car fire on Ballinger Saturday December 23, 2023
Sunday, December 24, 2023
|Car fire at Ballinger and 25th Ave NE
Photo by Heather McLaughlin
Thanks to reader Heather McLaughlin for report and photos.
|Police officer used fire extinguisher
Photo by Heather McLaughlin
There was a car fire on Ballinger Way and 25th Ave NE at 3pm December 23rd around 2:30pm. Police responded first and the officer emptied an entire fire extinguisher but it did almost nothing.
|Shoreline Fire to the rescue
Photo by Heather McLaughlin
The fire department thankfully arrived next and quickly doused the blaze. No one appears injured.
|Aftermath
Photo by Heather McLaughlin
Traffic was blocked both directions on Ballinger while the fire was extinguished.
