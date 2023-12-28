Olympic Fly Fishers meeting January 9, 2024 with Kenmore Air chief pilot Chuck Perry
Thursday, December 28, 2023
|Kenmore Air Chief Pilot Chuck Perry doing a preflight check
Photo courtesy Kenmore Air
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) present Chuck Perry, the chief executive overseeing operations of both seaplanes and land planes for Kenmore Air, who will be giving a short overview of the origins and continuing innovations of the largest seaplane airline in the USA, in continuous operation since 1946.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace. The doors will open at 5:30pm and the meeting will begin at 6pm.
The meeting is open to all. For more information regarding OFF, visit the website olympicflyfishers.com
