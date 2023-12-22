Follow-up to death on NB I-5 at 185th

King county police report that the death on I-5 Thursday evening December 21, 2023 ( see previous article ) was the result of a woman who either jumped or fell off the NE 185th overpass onto northbound I-5 where she may have been struck by a vehicle.





Police responded to a 911 call at 6:14pm to the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center reporting a person who either jumped or fell off the NE 185th Street overpass onto northbound I-5.





KCSO Major Accident Reconstruction Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident.





The female in question is in her mid to late 50’s. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.





Her identity has not been released.





Map of incident from WA State Patrol Washington State Patrol, which has jurisdiction over state highways, reported the death as a hit and run, saying that the deceased landed in lane two where she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound in lane two and that vehicle continued northbound away from the scene. Washington State Patrol, which has jurisdiction over state highways, reported the death as a hit and run, saying that the deceased landed in lane two where she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound in lane two and that vehicle continued northbound away from the scene.





The case is still under investigation.







