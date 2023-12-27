Ride fare-free from football to fireworks this New Year’s Eve on King County Metro, Sound Transit, and regional transit agencies

King County Metro, Sound Transit, and other regional transit partners are teaming up to provide free rides for one of the busiest New Year’s Eves in years.





Photo courtesy Metro

Beginning on December 31, 2023 riders can travel without paying fares on King County Metro, Water Taxi, Metro Flex, Sound Transit Link, Sounder trains, Community Transit, Everett Transit, and the Seattle Streetcar.



Whether you’re headed to see the Seattle Seahawks fight for the playoffs at Lumen Field, are a hockey fan making their way to the NHL Winter Classic Fan Village, joining the large crowds for the fireworks at the Space Needle or going out to other events throughout the region transit’s got you covered.





The fareboxes and ORCA card readers on Metro buses will be covered to remind customers not to pay. The Transit GO mobile ticketing app will not allow activations during this period for all Metro services, the Seattle Streetcar, and Sound Transit.





Photo courtesy Sound Transit Regional transit agencies will be operating on the following schedules on Sunday, Dec. 31, to accommodate fare-free New Year’s Eve rides: Regional transit agencies will be operating on the following schedules on Sunday, Dec. 31, to accommodate fare-free New Year’s Eve rides:

King County Metro :

: Buses will operate on their regular Sunday schedule and be fare-free from 3am Sunday, Dec. 31, through 3am Monday, Jan. 1.



Other Metro services operating fare-free include DART, Metro Flex, Community Van, and Access service.

Sound Transit :

: Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 5am Sunday, Dec. 31, to 3am Monday., Jan. 1.



The Sounder Game Train will be available for the Seahawks game and will be fare-free.



Sound Transit will operate extended 1 Line rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute, late-night service.



For New Years Eve, For more information go to the Sound Transit website. New Year’s Day service



On Monday, Jan. 1, transit customers are reminded that King County Metro buses, Metro Flex, DART, Community Van and Access, Sound Transit Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link will operate on Sunday schedules, and regular, valid fare will be required on all services beginning at 3am, Jan. 1. On Monday, Jan. 1, transit customers are reminded that King County Metro buses, Metro Flex, DART, Community Van and Access, Sound Transit Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link will operate on Sunday schedules, and regular, valid fare will be required on all services beginning at 3am, Jan. 1.





The Sounder Game Train will be in service for the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1. Details are posted on Metro’s and Sound Transit’s holiday and reduced service pages.







