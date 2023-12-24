Anonymous donor to match $40,000 in donations to Cat Rescue in Ballinger Village

Noodle was a professional house cat

An anonymous donor hopes to inspire the community by matching their donations to Seattle Area Feline Rescue in memory of her cat.





“Noodle was a professional house cat” the donor tells SAFe, “but he loved taking walkies (and naps) in his yard with his mom. He lived to be 17 years old and brought a lifetime of love to his mom and his two rabbits.”

Noodle's owner is honoring him with a donation to SAFe

To honor his long life of bringing joy and love to everyone around him, Noodle's mom will be matching donations to SAFe this winter, dollar-for-dollar, up to $40,000!



“We know the happiness that comes with having a loyal friend and companion like Noodle, “says SAFe’s Development Manager “and we're glad to honor Noodle's legacy by giving more families and cats a chance to experience that joy!

"The community’s generosity this winter will be amplified by Noodle's love and go twice as far to help homeless cats get the care they need and find loving homes.”



To make a gift to the kitties at Seattle Area Feline Rescue and have it matched dollar-for-dollar in Noodle's memory visit SAFe's website





About SAFe Rescue



SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions.









Seattle Area Feline Rescue is located in Shoreline's Ballinger Village, at 20226 Ballinger Way NE. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other's lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things. SAFe is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.





Each year, 1,400-2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe as people searching for new friends visit SAFe's welcoming storefront Adoption Center.





SAFe primarily works with organizations from all over Washington state and across the U.S. to take in cats in need of care. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.



--Photos of Noodle provided by his human companion







