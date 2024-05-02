No Racing Zone: Automated speed safety cameras to monitor a section of NE 178th Street in LFP

New signs along NE 178th St

Photo by Laci Graciano

This section of NE 178th Street is currently operating to measure for speeds exceeding 20 mph when children are present during school hours or when warning flashers are active.





Beginning June 2, 2024, these same cameras will begin measuring for speeds exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit at all other times of the day. The city will be issuing warnings for the first 30 days of operation. After the 30-day warning period, speed violation citations will start being issued.





Following months of deliberation and identifying safety improvements on NE 178th Street as one of the council’s top ten goals during a March 2024 Council Retreat, the city council adopted Resolution 24-1952 at a special meeting on April 30, 2024.This resolution authorizes automated speed safety cameras to monitor a section of NE 178th Street for speed violations. The section to be monitored is the same stretch that is currently monitored for speed violations during school hours, identified by the yellow dashed line on the image.