No Racing Zone: Automated speed safety cameras to monitor a section of NE 178th Street in LFP
Thursday, May 2, 2024
|The yellow line shows the "No Racing Zone" on NE 178th St in LFP
The large building in the center is Brookside Elementary
On December 14, 2023, the Lake Forest Park city council adopted Ordinance 23-1284, designating NE 178th Street from 25th Avenue NE to State Route 104 as a “No Racing Zone” within Lake Forest Park.
This measure was taken to enhance the safety and security of the community.
|New signs along NE 178th St
Photo by Laci Graciano
This resolution authorizes automated speed safety cameras to monitor a section of NE 178th Street for speed violations. The section to be monitored is the same stretch that is currently monitored for speed violations during school hours, identified by the yellow dashed line on the image.
This section of NE 178th Street is currently operating to measure for speeds exceeding 20 mph when children are present during school hours or when warning flashers are active.
Beginning June 2, 2024, these same cameras will begin measuring for speeds exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit at all other times of the day. The city will be issuing warnings for the first 30 days of operation. After the 30-day warning period, speed violation citations will start being issued.
0 comments:
Post a Comment