Zebra stallion continues to elude capture

Four zebras escaped in North Bend; three were captured and one remains on the loose

Photo courtesy RASKC

However, there have been numerous confirmed and unconfirmed sightings of the animal, all still in the same general area of King County where it escaped with three other zebras on Sunday. Animal control officers from RASKC are following up on these leads, and will continue to regularly patrol the area over the next several days at least.





Captured zebras corralled at a private horse farm. Photo courtesy RASKC

RASKC encourages anyone who has seen the zebra to call 911 immediately so that authorities can be dispatched to the area. People should not approach the zebra or attempt to capture it on their own. RASKC welcomes any photos or video clips that could help inform animal control officers as to the zebra's location. Those can be emailed to



At this time, there are no plans by RASKC to organize a large, formal search operation for the zebra. The area that would need to be covered is too large, and some of the terrain in the foothills of the Cascades would pose a danger to humans on foot. Also, since typical spring weather is expected to prevail in the area for the next few days, there is little concern about extreme temperatures being a factor in the zebra's well-being.



And this, from Hilary Franz:





Photo courtesy Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz

"The teams at Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are always working to make sure our wildlife have healthy habitat. While this one was an unexpected challenge, we wanted to make sure that our new zebra friend felt comfortable for however long their stay in Washington ends up being."





(Psst - do I have to tell you it's a joke? -Editor)









As the search for a lost zebra enters its third day near North Bend, Washington, Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is issuing this update to the media and public.As of 11am Pacific time on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, RASKC has not been able to corral the zebra.