Quinn is a Very Very Good Boy sniffing out $3.25 million worth of street drugs

The King County Sheriff's Office and Shoreline Police Department have seized more than 250,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 64 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2 pounds of fentanyl laced cocaine in two recent narcotics operations.The city of Shoreline Police's Special Emphasis Team (SET) conducted a lengthy investigation that recently led to the successful execution of two narcotics operations in south King County.They targeted a drug trafficking organization involved in the transportation of illegal narcotics from Mexico to King County, including the city of Shoreline.

Just 2mg of fentanyl is lethal to the average person.





The amount of fentanyl powder seized alone is enough to harm millions.





The street value of narcotics from both operations is approximately $3.25 million and included:

64.3 pounds of Fentanyl Powder

253,704 M30 Fentanyl Pills

3.1 pounds of Heroin

1.7 pounds of Cocaine

1.7 pounds of fentanyl laced cocaine.

2.4 pounds of Methamphetamine

$32,836 in cash

2 firearms

1 vehicle

Three men were booked into the King County Jail where they remain on bail, in addition to two suspects that are pending charges.





Shoreline Police stated,

"We are incredibly proud of our detectives, their skills and the tireless work that went into uncovering these illegal activities. None of this would be possible without the help of detectives from Precinct-4 (SW King County) and K9 Quinn. We also thank the assistance of our partner agencies and patrol units."



