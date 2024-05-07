WeatherWatcher: Finally some warm weather and sunshine

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Sunny Day photo by Carl Dinse

So the sunny sunshine started Tuesday, after a morning of alternating rain and sun. (If you don't like the weather, wait 15 minutes). 

We are expecting a long overdue 5 day period of sunny skies, starting on Wednesday when temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 60’s. (Probably ok to plant your tomatoes now)

Thursday through Saturday we will have highs in the mid 70s, with Saturday getting to either side of 80°F. 

Then we go back down to the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday through Tuesday. 

Currently no rain in sight. (Don't forget to water your tomatoes)


Posted by DKH at 10:35 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  