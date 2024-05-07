The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens this Sunday, May 12, 2024
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens on Mother’s Day this year, which means that this Sunday, May 12, 2024 from 10am to 2pm marks the return of the market for another fantastic season!
Since it’s Mother’s Day, be sure to peruse the flowers from Long Farm, Yang Lee Yao Garden, and Yeng Garden for a magnificent array of colorful bouquets. You know the market will be overflowing with spectacular flowers perfect for every mom in your life.
You’ll see many familiar faces among the popular returning farmers like Alvarez Organics, Bautista Farm, Garden Treasures, Martin Family Orchards, Sidhu Farm, and Well Fed Farm. Others like Guerrero, Gypsy Rows, and Hayton Farms will join later as their crops come into season.
There will be no shortage of popular producers at the market with many returning favorites including Greenwood Cider, Honest Mocha, La Pasta, Lopez Island Vineyards, and Tiny Kitchen. If you’re on the hunt for sweet treats, be sure to check out Browned & Toasted, Cake & More, Flutterby Sweets & Treats, JonBoy Caramels, and Pete’s Perfect Toffee. Or if you prefer your snacks savory, head to Cascade Valley Farm (formerly Rainier Salsa), Holmquist Hazelnuts, or The Mediterranean.
If you’re feeling peckish at the market, you’ll be able to grab a bite from Kettle & Pop Popcorn, Ola Mae BBQ, Patty Pan, Seattle Pops, or Wrapped & Roll Lumpia this season. And don’t forget to pick up the catch of the day from the good folks at Wilson Fish.
You’ll also want to welcome market newcomers like Beelicious Honey, Farm Fresh NW, and Hierphant Meadery. And that’s still not the whole list! The market will also be joined by a number of artists and artisans over the course of the season.
From row crops to eggs and meat, hot foods to baked goods, adult beverages to tasty treats, the market will have all this and more. Read the full vendor list here.
Don’t miss opening day and your chance to catch up with your favorite vendors while saying hello to some new ones.
GiveBIG for Third Place Commons & the LFP Farmers Market this week.
GiveBIG is an annual two-day giving event that provides vital operating funds for nonprofit organizations like Third Place Commons that help our community thrive and grow.
The LFP Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the farmers market, a safe, welcoming gathering space, and hundreds of free public events each year.
The market takes place in the parking lot of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, located at 17171 Bothell Way NE at the corner of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE. See you at the market!
