Ukulele For Everyone! at the Richmond Beach Library May 11, 2024



Ukulele For Everyone! at the Richmond Beach Library





Saturday, May 11, 2024, 1:00pm – 2:00pm

For ages 10 and older





Sheet music provided. We will have several ukuleles available to borrow for the program, or bring your own! No registration required.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library







Learn and play songs together on the ukulele! At the beginning music instructor Josh Hollingsworth will demonstrate basics for people new to the instrument, then participants will play songs the remainder of the session.