Lake Forest Park Garden Club annual Plant Sale May 18, 2024

Lake Forest Park Garden Club annual Plant Sale

Saturday May 18, 2024

Hours: 9am to 2pm (or until we run out of plants)

We have a wide variety of plants all grown by our club members. Plants for sun/shade-veggies-bulbs-Ferns-Grasses-Shrubs-Trees-Hanging Baskets, etc. etc..





In addition we have a large collection of 'Tchotchkes' (fun yard art and beautiful pots) with a good selection of Bonsai pots from small to much larger. These are great for succulents as they have very shallow roots.



