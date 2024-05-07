Lake Forest Park Garden Club annual Plant Sale May 18, 2024
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Saturday May 18, 2024
Hours: 9am to 2pm (or until we run out of plants)
We have a wide variety of plants all grown by our club members. Plants for sun/shade-veggies-bulbs-Ferns-Grasses-Shrubs-Trees-Hanging Baskets, etc. etc..
In addition we have a large collection of 'Tchotchkes' (fun yard art and beautiful pots) with a good selection of Bonsai pots from small to much larger. These are great for succulents as they have very shallow roots.
As a extra, Cedar Schemes donated a beautiful new raised Cedar planter with metal legs. For help with yard work we will have one push lawn mower and a gas powered edger.
We will have a raffle for a basket filled with tons of goodies, things for the gardener and things to eat and drink-tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.
Club members will be wearing green aprons with a LFPGC pin attached to help with questions you may have. We will also have a Master Gardener there.
