Shoreline Slam high school tennis tournament open for registration

“It’s great for local youth tennis players to have a chance to play competitive tennis in the summer,” says Arnie Moreno, tennis coach for Shorewood High School. “We’re grateful to our sponsors at Tennis Center at Sand Point for supporting the event.”

The event is open to all high school players in the Pacific Northwest -- those who are entering grades 9-12 in the fall, or who are a 2024 high school graduate.Players may register for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles play. Divisions include gold, silver and bronze for both singles and doubles. The mixed doubles divisions are gold and silver. Matches will be played at Shorewood High School and Kellogg Middle School courts in Shoreline.Deadline for entry is July 19, 2024, at 9:00pm Pacific. Draws will be posted on Monday, July 22.