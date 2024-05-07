Shoreline Slam high school tennis tournament open for registration
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
“Hosting a tennis tournament for junior players has been a dream of ours for nearly a decade,” says Rob Mann, tennis coach for Shorecrest High School. “I’m beyond excited that this is the year we’re making it happen.”
Shorewood and Shorecrest High School tennis programs have teamed up to host the first annual Shoreline Slam from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.
The event is open to all high school players in the Pacific Northwest -- those who are entering grades 9-12 in the fall, or who are a 2024 high school graduate.
Players may register for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles play. Divisions include gold, silver and bronze for both singles and doubles. The mixed doubles divisions are gold and silver. Matches will be played at Shorewood High School and Kellogg Middle School courts in Shoreline.
Deadline for entry is July 19, 2024, at 9:00pm Pacific. Draws will be posted on Monday, July 22.
Players may register for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles play. Divisions include gold, silver and bronze for both singles and doubles. The mixed doubles divisions are gold and silver. Matches will be played at Shorewood High School and Kellogg Middle School courts in Shoreline.
“It’s great for local youth tennis players to have a chance to play competitive tennis in the summer,” says Arnie Moreno, tennis coach for Shorewood High School. “We’re grateful to our sponsors at Tennis Center at Sand Point for supporting the event.”
Deadline for entry is July 19, 2024, at 9:00pm Pacific. Draws will be posted on Monday, July 22.
Registration is open on the Shoreline Slam website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment