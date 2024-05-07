Arrest made in 1984 cold case homicide in Everett WA

Judy Weaver was murdered in 1984.

Her killer was just arrested

Photos courtesy Everett Police EVERETT, WA – An arrest was made in the June 2, 1984, homicide of Judith "Judy" Weaver, a 42-year-old woman from Everett, WA. Mitchell Gaff has been booked in the Snohomish County Jail and is charged with Murder in the 1st degree. Everett Police located Mitchell Gaff in Olympia, WA after new DNA evidence identified him as the suspect.



Judy Weaver was found murdered in her residence on Rucker Ave after the Everett Fire Department was called there to a report of a fire. She co-owned a business on Hewitt Ave and had walked home that night alone after work. Judy was a mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.



Judy Weaver's family provided the following statement May 6, 2024:





"We want to thank the Everett Police Department, Detective Susan Logoghetti, Prosecutor Craig Matheson, and the Forensic Scientists who have worked so diligently over the years to compile the DNA evidence that ultimately led to an arrest. "Throughout the years our family has never given up hope. We are very happy there will finally be justice for our mom, Judy."

Everett Police Chief John DeRousse said "Our investigators have worked tirelessly to get justice for Judy Weaver's family," "We are incredibly proud of Det. Susan Logothetti for her effort and persistence which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of this suspect."



Charges were filed against Mitchell Gaff in Snohomish County Superior Court.





