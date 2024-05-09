World Collage Day Art-Making Party Saturday May 11, 2024 at ShoreLake Arts Gallery

Thursday, May 9, 2024

World Collage Day Art-Making Party
Saturday, May 11, 2024
12:00pm - 2:00pm

FREE World Collage Day Event with artist Elsa Bouman @elsa_bouman at ShoreLake Arts Gallery in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, inside the mall, lower level

She's baaaack! Join artist Elsa Bouman for a fun collage project. All supplies are provided (first come, first served) so just bring your smile and get ready to create with paper and glue! Scissors are not required for little ones. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

PLUS Make-Your-Own Collage Kit! Participants will get a chance to build their own ephemera kits at the end of the workshop so the creativity can continue at home.

About World Collage Day

World Collage Day is an annual, international celebration of collage on the Second Saturday of May. 

Initiated by Kolaj Magazine in 2018, we invited artists and art venues to hold events on that day to celebrate collage. World Collage Day is about artists connecting across borders against a global context of entrenchment and separation. 

And the day is about an art medium that excels at bringing different things together to create new forms and new ways of thinking. 

Ric Kasini Kadour, the editor of Kolaj Magazine, writes, “We created World Collage Day because we wanted to honour this community of artists and to remind the world what a spirit of cooperation, mutual support, and creativity can look like.”

