Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils of Washington State

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Friday, May 17, 11am-12pm
No matter where you wander in Washington, you are never very far from the past and the evidence of the plants and animals that came before. Join co-author David B. Williams as he discusses this amazing array of past life, featured in a new book, Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils in Washington State.

David B. Williams is an author, naturalist and tour guide whose award-winning books include, Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound, Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography and Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.

