Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils of Washington State
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Friday, May 17, 11am-12pmLocation:
- Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.
- Free parking.
No matter where you wander in Washington, you are never very far from the past and the evidence of the plants and animals that came before. Join co-author David B. Williams as he discusses this amazing array of past life, featured in a new book, Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils in Washington State.
David B. Williams is an author, naturalist and tour guide whose award-winning books include, Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound, Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography and Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.
Registration required
