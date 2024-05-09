Senior Activity Center Cloggers to perform at Third Place Commons noon Saturday

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Clogging group in a 2023 performance
Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center

The Senior Activity Center Clogging Group is putting on a show at the Lake Forest Park Third Place Commons this Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 12 noon! 

Please come out and enjoy a wonderful show Bring friends, family, yourself and enjoy. 

Restaurants are adjacent to the performance space and in the first floor wing. The Commons has many tables where you can eat while you enjoy the show.

Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155. 


