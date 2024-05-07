Small Space Gardening: Growing Vegetables in Raised Beds and Containers Thursday May 9, 2024

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Lisa Taylor
The Senior Activity Center is collaborating with the Shoreline Library to host author and garden educator Lisa Taylor for a one-time class called small-space gardening.

Thursday, May 9, 2024, 
from 10:30 - 11:30am
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Registration Required

Join Lisa Taylor, author and garden educator, in a discussion about growing fruits and vegetables in raised beds and containers. Learn how to identify varieties that are best suited for our Northwest climate.

Participants will plant vegetable and flower seeds to take home.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


