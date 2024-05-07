Jobs: Gift shop in LFP has opening for part-time sales clerk

The Shop by DBD in LFP The Shop by DBD

Retail sales position part-time

Salary $19 / hour









We are looking to fill a new retail sales position.





Duties include: opening and closing the shop, keeping it tidy, interacting with customers, running the POS, re-merchandise when needed, etc.





The Shop by DBD in Lake Forest Park Town Center

Hours are Friday and Saturday 12-6, Sundays 10-3, hours subject to change with the season and possible opportunity to add more. Pay is $19/hr.





Must be someone out going and independent. Ideally also interested in art / vintage / local makers.











Please email sylvia@designbydiscovery.com with your resume and why you think you would be a good fit.

The Shop by DBD is a gift shop located in the Lake Forest Park Town Center carrying over 30 local vendors, mostly artists and makers and a few vintage sellers.