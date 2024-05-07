Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park - Senior Project Manager



City of Lake Forest Park





Full time / hybrid remote work scheduleSalary $47.38 - $62.48 hourlyFirst review for applications received by Tuesday, May 21, 2024.Under the direction of the Project Works Director, the Senior Project Manager performs the more complex, advanced, and senior level coordination, maintenance, management, and oversight of the delivery of assigned projects.The purpose of the position is to monitor the progress and assist in the execution of public works capital projects including planning, scheduling, coordinating, tracking, and administration; administer project from inception to completion including design, review, public input and meetings, bidding, contract management and project completion; NPDES II compliance coordinator and administration of the capital improvement plan (CIP). This position supervises the Project Manager.This is a full-time, benefit eligible, non-exempt position eligible for overtime.