Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Head Lifeguard/Swim Instructor - 3/4 time
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Hourly wage range: $20.95 - $25.75
Published Apr 26, 2024, 08:00 AM
Open until filled
Leadership position responsible for supervising, planning, deck supervision of a lifeguard team and swim instructors.
Position involves responding to any level of incident around the entire facility, reacting efficiently and tactfully with the public and the capability of enforcing regulations firmly and impartially.
Must be patient and enthusiastic while teaching productive swimming lessons to children and adults.
Position also includes opening/closing the facility, lifeguarding assigned areas of an indoor swimming pool facility as well as teaching swim lessons, setting up and cleaning up lesson areas, maintaining communication and relationships with students and parents of their students, and other tasks assigned.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
Work hours are subject to change based on program needs; shifts will typically be weekends --Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Job description and Apply through Form Center
Job description and Apply through Form Center
