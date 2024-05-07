Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Clerk I - Recreation Pavilion - 1/2 time
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Salary Hourly wage range: $17.62 - $21.66
Listed: Apr 30, 2024, 09:00 AM
Open until filled
This half-time position performs a variety of customer service functions in support of the Recreation and Parks Department at the Recreation Pavilion.
These functions include answering customer inquiries by telephone and/or person, registering participants for classes/programs, collecting admissions fees, financial deposits, filing, copying, maintaining program information, scheduling facilities for private and public use, and providing food and beverage service at the espresso cart.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required. Work hours are subject to change, daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
Job description and Apply through Form Center
