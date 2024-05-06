Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Activity Center Friday May 10, 2024
Monday, May 6, 2024
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO
with hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Friday, May 10, 2024
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
Free parking
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online or
- Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. Bingo is a 21 and over event.
Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.
