Rainbow Bingo at the Senior Activity Center Friday May 10, 2024



RAINBOW BINGO





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO

with hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!





Friday, May 10, 2024





Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm

southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus

Free parking





Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.



The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.



Register online or

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. Bingo is a 21 and over event.



Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.







