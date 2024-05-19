What Does it Mean to be a Creative? A three part series by Tee Wanz, Michael Wansley

Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 6 - 8pm





Learn about the nuts and bolts of the creative business and your creative products from Grammy Award winning Michael Wansley. Michael will talk about his own experience from starting at the ground level and working his way to an international song writer and star.Part 1 – How to protect your creative product – understanding intellectual property and copyright from a creator’s point of view.Part 2 – Marketing yourself and your work – How to get bookings and shows, how to use social media to enhance your creative followingPart 3 – Scaling your creativity business – Now that you are off and running, how do you grow? When do you hire a publicist, a manager? How do you move from local venues to a national scale, and more.