LFP Garden Club to hear about Successful Shade Gardens May 14, 2024

Trevor Cameron “Successful Shade Gardens” May 14, 2024 with Trevor Cameron “Successful Shade Gardens” May 14, 2024 with Trevor Cameron

We'll discuss different types of shade locations, with an emphasis on dry shade under trees. Discover how shade gardens can be just as beautiful as sun gardens with bold vibrant colors, textures, & more!





Learn all about plants that do well in cool, moist and shady places. Trevor will also share his favorite shade plants and his tips & tricks to have a spectacular shade garden.

We meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the LFP Town Center from 9:30am to do club business. A break for treats and then our speaker at 10:30am.









All are welcome to visit two times for free and then we ask that you join the club for $35.00 yr. We meet Sept to May. In June and July we have a potluck Picnic and a Garden Party. We also visit three or so gardens of club members.





All levels of gardeners from beginners to expert are welcome. We have great speakers and have a fun time with the members interactions.



