Take Me Out To Twin Ponds - May 11, 2024

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

As we continue to work at Twin Ponds, we welcome everyone to join us in digging up non-native plants, listening to the songbirds, and feeling the warmth of the sun, all of this, and an opportunity to connect with other members of the community.

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

Please share this invitation with others.

