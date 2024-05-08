Take Me Out To Twin Ponds - May 11, 2024

Wednesday, May 8, 2024


Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm
 
**************************************************
As we continue to work at Twin Ponds, we welcome everyone to join us in digging up non-native plants, listening to the songbirds, and feeling the warmth of the sun, all of this, and an opportunity to connect with other members of the community.
 
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
 
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
 
Please share this invitation with others.
 
~ Your Support Matters ~

Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  