Gilbert & Sullivan recital at Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the RBCC Players, the Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church continues with a collaboration with the RBCC Players with a retrospective concert performance of Gilbert and Sullivan favorites!
Sunday, May 12, 2024 - 3:00pm
As we mark the milestone of forty years, we are thrilled to announce a Recital on Sunday, May 12, 2024 Mother's Day.
Join us for an enchanting evening featuring songs from HMS Pinafore, Pirates of Penzance, and Trial by Jury performed by the remarkable talents of several of our RBCC Players.
Free - with donations gratefully accepted
Location:
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
