Mother's Day Plant Sale, May 10th-12th, 10am-5pm. at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Wednesday, May 8, 2024


Swing by MsK Nursery at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for the Mother's Day Plant Sale, May 10-12, 2024 10am-5pm.

Elevate a loved one’s garden game with our upcoming Mother's Day Plant Sale! 

Discover the lush beauty of spring in our collection of trees, shrubs, perennials, houseplants, and more. 

This year we are proud to include hypertufa containers filled with plants, handcrafted right here in Shoreline.

All active members receive 15% off and are invited to the pre-sale on May 9th at 4-7pm!

Not a member yet? You can join here

All sales and memberships support the work of the Garden – thanks for your support!

For questions about our inventory, please email nursery@kruckeberg.org, or call 206-546-1281, and follow the extension for MsK Nursery.

You might like to look at the Ms K Nursery webpage before you go.

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
March - October: 10am-5pm
November - February: 10am-3pm
Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated!

The garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-1281 / info@kruckeberg.org


