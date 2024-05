Mother's Day Plant Sale, May 10th-12th, 10am-5pm. at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Discover the lush beauty of spring in our collection of trees, shrubs, perennials, houseplants, and more.

This year we are proud to include hypertufa containers filled with plants, handcrafted right here in Shoreline.All active members receive 15% off and are invited to the pre-sale on May 9th at 4-7pm!Not a member yet? You can join here All sales and memberships support the work of the Garden – thanks for your support!For questions about our inventory, please email nursery@kruckeberg.org , or call 206-546-1281, and follow the extension for MsK Nursery.You might like to look at the Ms K Nursery webpage before you go.Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.March - October: 10am-5pmNovember - February: 10am-3pmAdmission is free, but a donation is appreciated!