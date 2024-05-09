Community Emergency Radio and Family Communication Class May 21, 2024

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is offering its Community Emergency Radio and Family Communication Class on Tuesday, May 21 from 6pm to 9pm.





This Free class is open to all Northshore and surrounding community residents.



In this class, you will learn to set up a Family Emergency Communication Plan, where to get Local News and Information, how to operate FRS/GMRS handheld radios during a community emergency and setting up a Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network with your radio.



