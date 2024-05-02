Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Don Quixote May 4-5, 2024 in Edmonds
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Don Quixote
Featuring OBT’s company dancers and guest artists from Cleveland Ballet
Three Performances
May 4, 2024, at 2 PM
May 4, 2024, at 7 PM
May 5, 2022, at 5 PM
Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)
Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents a three-act production of Don Quixote, with choreography staged after the production by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky.
This classical comedic ballet follows the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion Sancho Panza on a heart-warming quest for love, honor, and justice. With an unforgettable score by Ludwig Minkus, colorful costumes, and gorgeous stage art by the late award-winning designer John Iacovelli and Seattle artist Ruth Gilmore, this family-friendly production is perfect for audiences of all ages.
|Arcadian Broad and Ashley Baszto
“We presented the full production of Don Quixote two years ago, and due to popular demand, we are thrilled to bring it back to our audiences this May,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev.
“Our company has grown so much in the last two years, it’s exciting to showcase the talents of our new and experienced company dancers, as well as to bring guest artists from Cleveland Ballet to perform in the lead roles.
"This beloved classical ballet also gives our Olympic Ballet School students a great opportunity to learn iconic choreography, comedic acting, and performing on stage alongside professional dancers.”
Svetlana Svinko and Lorenzo Pontiggia from Cleveland Ballet are this year’s dancers in the roles of Kitri and Basilio, and Frank Borg returns in the comic role of Sancho Panza.
In addition to bringing this historical ballet to the stage in Edmonds, OBT is taking a display of production materials to a local library as part of the community outreach efforts to introduce the art of ballet and the classic novel about Don Quixote to the public.
Visitors at the Edmonds Library can enjoy viewing sparkling tutus and toreador costumes, fun props, and a miniature stage model complete with a sketch of every backdrop. “We hope to bring this wonderful story to more families in our community and get kids excited about the performing arts,” said Gorboulev and Vinson.
|OBT company dancers in Don Quixote
Photo courtesy OBT
TICKETS INFORMATION
Don Quixote will run three performances at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, 2024.
Tickets range from $29 to $50 and can be purchased here or at the box office 425-774-7570. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit the webpage .
ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.
With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and the magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances.
