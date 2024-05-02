New Executive Director named for ShoreLake Arts

John Farrimond

Executive Director, ShoreLake Arts It is with great excitement that we announce the acceptance of the position of Executive Director of ShoreLake Arts by John Farrimond! It is with great excitement that we announce the acceptance of the position of Executive Director of ShoreLake Arts by John Farrimond!





John comes to us from Tennessee where he was the CEO for the Chattanooga Ballet. He helped build the organization into a strong arts organization with a larger staff, budget, and more class offerings.





John also created a creative outreach program to the rural community around Chattanooga to bring ballet to these areas where folks don't usually get the opportunity to enjoy it.



John has vast experience as a CEO, consultant and president of several non-profit organizations through the years focusing initially on special needs children, a personal passion of his. John has also had his hand in the arts for years himself working as an actor and producer in his early years and currently finishing up a writing project.



Thankfully John's love of the Pacific NW brought him here from Tennessee. He has filled his time here consulting with various firms and sharing his many talents and expertise while looking for a more permanent home.





We are fortunate to have John join ShoreLake Arts. Our new ED is already out in the community getting to know people, learning about the area and sharing his love for the arts.



Nancy Malek and Tracy Furutani

Co-Presidents, ShoreLake Arts





