Shoreline Police fully deployed with body-worn cameras

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Shoreline Chief Kelly Park
Screenshot from video on Shoreline Police Facebook and Twitter feeds

Statement from Shoreline Chief Kelly Park

Shoreline Police Officers are now fully deployed with Axon body-worn cameras. Trust, transparency and the quality of our police work is even greater thanks to this recent rollout!

It is just one more tool the men and women of the Shoreline Police use to enhance community safety.


