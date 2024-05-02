Shoreline Police fully deployed with body-worn cameras
Thursday, May 2, 2024
|Shoreline Chief Kelly Park
Screenshot from video on Shoreline Police Facebook and Twitter feeds
Statement from Shoreline Chief Kelly Park
Shoreline Police Officers are now fully deployed with Axon body-worn cameras. Trust, transparency and the quality of our police work is even greater thanks to this recent rollout!
It is just one more tool the men and women of the Shoreline Police use to enhance community safety.
0 comments:
Post a Comment