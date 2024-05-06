Attention fishermen: Green Lake has been stocked with rainbow trout

At an elevation of 164 ft. and 250 acres, it's home to several species of fish, including rock bass, brown trout, common carp, rainbow trout, brown bullhead, channel catfish, largemouth bass and pumpkinseed sunfish.

Green Lake provides good shoreline access and fishing pier.

Green Lake Stocking Reports

Green Lake has been historically stocked with rainbow. The largest rainbow ever stocked is 2.63 lbs. This year so far, there have been two stockings of rainbow at an average of 0.41 lbs.





In the past, Green Lake stocked tens of thousands of rainbow averaging 0.61 lbs.





Date - Quantity -Fish

April 30, 2024 4800 Rainbow @ 0.42lbs

