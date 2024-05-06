Attention fishermen: Green Lake has been stocked with rainbow trout

Monday, May 6, 2024

Green Lake is a large freshwater lake located in King County, Washington. 

At an elevation of 164 ft. and 250 acres, it's home to several species of fish, including rock bass, brown trout, common carp, rainbow trout, brown bullhead, channel catfish, largemouth bass and pumpkinseed sunfish. 

Green Lake provides good shoreline access and fishing pier.

Stocked Fish: Rainbow
Lake Size: 250 acres
Elevation: 164 ft.
Boat Launch: None
Shoreline Access: Good
Fishing Piers: Yes

Green Lake Stocking Reports
Green Lake has been historically stocked with rainbow. The largest rainbow ever stocked is 2.63 lbs. This year so far, there have been two stockings of rainbow at an average of 0.41 lbs. 

In the past, Green Lake stocked tens of thousands of rainbow averaging 0.61 lbs.

Date - Quantity -Fish
  • April 30, 2024        4800         Rainbow @ 0.42lbs
  • March 18, 2024     5700    Rainbow @ 0.4lbs

