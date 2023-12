Opening in theatres December 25, 2023 - The Boys in the Boat

Visit the new exhibit “Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle” through June 2, 2024 at the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) , 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; mohai.org/visit The movie, about the 1939 University of Washington rowing team - a group of ordinary young men who ended up winning gold in the Olympics in Hitler's Berlin, was shot in the English Cotswolds because Seattle has changed since then (and because the director, George Clooney, lives in England)