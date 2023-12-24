Opening in theatres December 25, 2023 - The Boys in the Boat

Sunday, December 24, 2023


OPENING IN THEATERS DECEMBER 25 ~ “The Boys in the Boat” film directed by George Clooney and based on the book by Daniel James Brown.

Visit the new exhibit “Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle” through June 2, 2024 at the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; mohai.org/visit

The movie, about the 1939 University of Washington rowing team - a group of ordinary young men who ended up winning gold in the Olympics in Hitler's Berlin, was shot in the English Cotswolds because Seattle has changed since then (and because the director, George Clooney, lives in England)

The 1939 crew.
Photo from MOHAI collection

Locally, the book the movie is based on was the choice for an "everybody reads the same book" event in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park book groups when it came out.


