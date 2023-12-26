Letter to the Editor: Christmas Fire Truck with Santa

To the Editor:





In regards to the letter to the editor from Ann Vandermeer on 12/26/2023, I sympathize with her PTSD over the sirens and music from the fire trucks on Christmas morning. It's too bad that she was unaware of this treasured annual tradition in Shoreline and many other communities.





Neighbors along my street came out onto porches to wave at Santa and the trucks even stopped in the middle of the block for some kids to talk with Santa up close. They bring joy and cheer to so many!





I agree that it would be helpful to have a public announcement in Shoreline News and other public media reminding people that they do this every year.





Michele Lawson

Shoreline







