Two Shorewood students receive full college scholarships from the Western Golf Association

Photo courtesy WGA Two Shoreline students and one Edmonds student have been awarded the Evans Scholarship – a full housing and tuition college scholarship offered to golf caddies – following a selection meeting interview held at Seattle Golf Club in Shoreline, on February 14, 2024.





Decisions on awarded schools will be finalized by March 15, with most expected to attend the University of Washington in Seattle. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.



The Western Golf Association (WGA), headquartered in Glenview Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930.









Rose Darley, Shoreline, Shorewood High School

Reagan Dunphy, Shoreline, Shorewood High School

Ian Ngethe, Edmonds, Meadowdale High School

Currently, a record 1,130 caddies are enrolled at 24 universities nationwide – including 31 at the University of Washington – as Evans Scholars. More than 12,040 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the Program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930.



"We are thrilled to welcome this new group of student caddies to the Evans Scholars family," said WGA Chairman Steve Colnitis. "Their dedication in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities represents what our Program has been about since 1930." Local scholarship recipients are:

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit



To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit wgaesf.org

Currently, a record 1,130 caddies are enrolled in 24 leading universities across the nation as Evans Scholars. The Program, which is supported by the WGA, is funded by contributions from more than 38,500 Par Club members, including Evans Scholars Alumni, as well as proceeds from the BMW Championship. Since the Program’s inception in 1930, more than 12,000 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars.





To qualify for the Evans Scholarship, each student must meet the Program’s four selection criteria and show a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

The recipients caddied at the Seattle Golf Club in southwest Shoreline. The students will begin college this fall as Evans Scholars, attending one of the Program’s 24 partner universities nationwide.