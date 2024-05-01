Now Hiring: Set-up Assistant at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Third Place Commons is now hiring for the 2024 season at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.

The LFP Farmers Market, a food and plant focused market beginning its 19th season, is a friendly, well-established community of long-time vendors and dedicated shoppers. The market is seeking to fill a Market Booth Set-up Assistant. Read brief description below and get full details at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/jobs.

Market Booth Set-up Assistant: The Market Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process. Position requires a strong, highly responsible individual to load-in and load-out our info & community booth essentials and signage each Sunday. Training provided. Use of personal vehicle required. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start May 12th and run through October 20th.

This is an immediate vacancy, however the position will remain open until filled.

Pay is $125 per market day (average of 1.5-2.5 hours per day). Find details and information on how to apply here.

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.


