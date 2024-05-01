Now Hiring: Set-up Assistant at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
The LFP Farmers Market, a food and plant focused market beginning its 19th season, is a friendly, well-established community of long-time vendors and dedicated shoppers. The market is seeking to fill a Market Booth Set-up Assistant. Read brief description below and get full details at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/jobs.
Market Booth Set-up Assistant: The Market Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process. Position requires a strong, highly responsible individual to load-in and load-out our info & community booth essentials and signage each Sunday. Training provided. Use of personal vehicle required. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start May 12th and run through October 20th.
This is an immediate vacancy, however the position will remain open until filled.
Pay is $125 per market day (average of 1.5-2.5 hours per day). Find details and information on how to apply here.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
