Skills and Drills tennis camp with Coach Arnie Moreno for students grade 6 - 12

Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood Varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno will provide his annual tennis camp from June 24 - 28, 2024.





Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules.



The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced for grades 6 to 12.



Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended. (See below)





Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @Arnold-Moreno-7









Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2024



PTR Certified Tennis Instructor Arnie Moreno

Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School 428 wins 16 Wesco South League Championships

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2023

Seattle P–I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005

King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008

Washington State University “ Educator of Excellence” Award 2007 LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts 17300 Fremont Ave N.



TIME/DAYS: Monday through Friday 10am to 12 noon



DATES: June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28



LAST DAY OF CAMP: June 28, 2024



July 1 and 2 make up dates only for rain out lesson

Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191 FEES: FEES:

Five - two hour lessons for $140 or $28 per lesson

Family plan – more than one family member in the camp:

Five 2 hour group lessons for $115 per student or $ 23 / day- per student.

Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.

Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.

18904 32nd AVE NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155



Venmo @Arnold-Moreno-7



Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals

Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL



RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED



PLEASE email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP,

(Cell) 206-412-3191 (Home) 206-367-9345 email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com





Required by first week of tennis camp: emergency contact and insurance coverage information

—————————————————————————————————



Student name __________________________________________



Parent signature ________________________________________



Emergency contact # ____________________________________



Insurance ( name of company only ) _______________________________________



I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.



Parent / Guardian signature ​​​​​​​​​​______________________________________________________





Date ____________





