Skills and Drills tennis camp with Coach Arnie Moreno for students grade 6 - 12
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
|Coach Arnie Moreno
Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules.
The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced for grades 6 to 12.
Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended. (See below)
Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @Arnold-Moreno-7
Please contact Coach Moreno if you have any questions.
Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2024
PTR Certified Tennis Instructor Arnie Moreno
TIME/DAYS: Monday through Friday 10am to 12 noon
DATES: June 24, 25, 26, 27, 28
LAST DAY OF CAMP: June 28, 2024
MAKE UP DATES:
- July 1 and 2 make up dates only for rain out lesson
- Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191
- Five - two hour lessons for $140 or $28 per lesson
- Family plan – more than one family member in the camp:
- Five 2 hour group lessons for $115 per student or $ 23 / day- per student.
- Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
- Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.
- 18904 32nd AVE NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
- Venmo @Arnold-Moreno-7
CLASS INCLUDES:
RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED
SIGN UP FOR CLASS
- Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals
- Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy
- PLEASE email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP,
- signups accepted on any day during the camp
Required by first week of tennis camp: emergency contact and insurance coverage information
—————————————————————————————————
Student name __________________________________________
Parent signature ________________________________________
Emergency contact # ____________________________________
Insurance ( name of company only ) _______________________________________
I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.
Parent / Guardian signature ______________________________________________________
—————————————————————————————————
