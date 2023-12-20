Jobs: WSDOT Active Transportation Program Supervisor (TE4





As the sole Active Transportation Program Specialist in the Northwest Region (NWR), this position serves as the engineering/operations subject matter expert for pedestrian, bicycle, and transit design and operations.









Job description and application





Responsibilities include developing policy, project planning, prioritizing pedestrian/bicycle needs, and overseeing the successful incorporation of active transportation elements into various projects. The role also involves identifying project opportunities, handling citizen inquiries, and fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment. Join us in shaping the future of transportation for thriving communities and businesses.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$84,117 – $113,097 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Active Transportation Program Supervisor (Transportation Engineer 4) to play a pivotal role in advancing the agency's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions.