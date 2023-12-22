Fatal assault in Bitter Lake neighborhood

Friday, December 22, 2023

Seattle Police responded to a report of a fatal assault in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Officers arrived around 1:00am on Thursday, December 21, 2023 in the 14100 block of Linden Ave N and located a deceased 24-year-old man on the sidewalk.

Seattle Fire responded and confirmed the man deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the fatal assault.

Crime Scene Investigation unit responded to process the scene for evidence. Homicide will be leading the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.


